Skip to content
Skip to footer
Toggle Navigation
Men's Journal
Gear
Autos
Tech
Home & Lifestyle
Fitness
Outdoor
Reviews
Health & Fitness
Wellness
Workouts
Celebrity workouts
Ab workouts
Leg workouts
Total-body workouts
arms workouts
Chest workouts
Weight Loss
Adventure
Features
Trips
Guides
Lands Uncompromised
Outdoors
Food & Drink
Whiskey
Beer
Recipes
Cocktails & Spirits
Healthy Food
Style
Grooming
fashion
Watches
shoes
Travel
travel guides
4-Day Weekends
National Parks
travel tips
More
Subscribe
Give a Gift
Subscriber Service
Shop Special Issues
Newsletter
Accessibility Statement
Fresh Competition
This link opens in a new window
This link opens in a new window
This link opens in a new window
Fresh Competition
Skateboarder Tristan Rennie on the 2020 Olympics in Japan and His Favorite Place to Skate
The 65 Best Surf Spots in the World
The Gnarliest Climbing Routes in the World
The 7 Best Rock-climbing Destinations for Beginners
The Ultimate Backcountry Adventure in Hokkaido, Japan’s Powder Paradise
Niseko Is Japan's Powder Nirvana for Skiers and Snowboarders
How to Surf for the First Time
Surfer Kolohe Andino on Training for the 2020 Summer Olympics
Surfer Conner Coffin on Training for the 2020 Summer Olympics and His Top Surf Spots
The MJ5: Surfer Kolohe Andino on His Favorite Surf Spots, Gear, and More
The MJ5: Surfer Kai Lenny on His Favorite Surf Spot, Workouts, Gear, and More