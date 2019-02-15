In the famous film Endless Summer, surfers Mike Hynson and Robert August traveled the world in search of warm water and perfect surf. These days, thanks to improved wetsuit technology, you don’t have to wait for summer—or travel to tropical latitudes—to score. In fact, some of the world’s best waves can be found in distinctly inhospitable climates. That’s right, embrace cold-water surfing.

Whether you’re planning a trip to Iceland or trying to survive the dipping temperatures at your local break, the right gear will keep you warm and stoked all winter long. Here are 10 essentials for all your cold-water surfing adventures.