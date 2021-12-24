10 Deals (Plus 1 Bonus!) For Men 45 and Up!

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Who doesn’t love saving money, are we right? From exercise equipment and health supplements to food and travel, check out our guide to the freebies and discounters for men 45 and older. See exactly where and how you can save big.

Save 10% at Hardware Stores

Whether you need tools, paint, or a new grill, tons of hardware stores offer a 10% military discount.

Lowe’s has a 10% military discount on most purchases in their stores. Just verify your status with ID.me to get started.

Home Depot also has a 10% military discount on regularly priced merchandise for in-store purchases for reservists, active duty, and retired military at certain participating locations. To redeem this offer, you need to show a valid government-issued military ID card.

Finally, Ace Hardware has a 10% military discount on most items in most stores. All you need is to present a valid military ID when you checkout.

Get Home Gym Equipment For Cheap

Did you know the best deals on home gym equipment can come from Facebook Marketplace and Craigslist? We’ve even seen a bargain-hunter fortunate enough to come across a local gym that was closing and selling a full dumbbell set for pennies on the dollar.

This life hack can find some insane deals. Still, if you strike out online, Dick’s Sporting Goods has some of the most consistent big-box deals, including up to 57% off treadmills.

Running Low on Energy or Drive? Get a Sample of GNC’s #1 Testosterone Booster

Nugenix has been a leader in men’s health for a long, long time. Remember those Frank Thomas commercials? Well, there is definitely something special about this product.

Every man knows how important healthy testosterone levels are for their health and drive. Testosterone is the main factor behind our energy, performance, and vitality. But testosterone levels steadily decline as men age, making us feel more run down and weaker.

Enter Nugenix: a premium dietary supplement using a clinically-studied key ingredient to boost the body’s free and total testosterone levels. According to double-blind, randomized, and placebo-controlled studies, it also increases libido, energy, and muscle satisfaction.

Nugenix is currently offering a 14-day trial to those who qualify—try it today!

Sign Up For This Coffee Subscription to Get Free Shipping and Discounts

One of our favorite coffee shops also happens to offer discounts you’ll need to see to believe. Black Rifle Coffee is a SOF veteran-owned coffee company serving premium coffee and culture for people who love being American. This coffee company goes out of its way to support first responders with products like the Thin Blue Line roast, which they created to benefit Law Enforcement Officers and their families.

Plus, their naming convention is amazing. What man doesn’t want to start the morning drinking a Freedom Roast from his AK-47 mug?

For new members who are starting a coffee subscription, Black Rifle Coffee offers free shipping and free steep bags.

No Time to Cook? Get a Specially-Designed Meal Plan Delivered For Around $10/Day

We all understand the importance of eating right when it comes to losing weight. Between the work of shopping, prepping, and cooking, who has time for that? We certainly don’t, so we look up the best health-conscious meal-delivery services available.

One service stood out: Nutrisystem for Men. Backed by almost 50 years of experience and supported with countless success stories, Nutrisystem for Men does the work for us. They make it easy to eat great food and shed pounds by delivering easy-to-make meals straight to your door. Their meals are fully prepared and ready to eat in minutes.

Even better, Nutrisystem for Men upgraded its menu by introducing a ton of new choices. Check out new protein-packed premium meals with up to 30g protein, easy-to-prepare skillet dinners that go from pan to plate in minutes, and restaurant-inspired favorites that deliver all the flavor of your favorite restaurant meals—without any of the guilt.

Plus, Nutrisystem is extremely affordable: Men’s plans start at around $10/day with free shipping. Check their site for daily specials, like 50% off all meal plans, free protein shakes, and more.

Look After Your Prostate Health With a 2-Week Sample

For such a small gland, the prostate causes a lot of trouble. It’s almost like a war-torn country: it’s always in the news, something seems to be going wrong all the time, and you don’t know where it is or why it’s important.

All men are at risk of prostate issues because all men have a prostate. Frankly, it’s not a question of whether you’ll have prostate problems, but when.

Benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), also known as an enlarged prostate, is the growth of the prostate gland to an unhealthy size.

A man’s chances of having BPH go up with age. From ages 31 to 40, your risk of BPH is about one in 12. By ages 51 to 60, that skyrockets to about one in two. Over the age of 80, more than eight in 10 men will experience BPH symptoms.

Fortunately, the Full Potency Prostate supplement can help. Using four clinical-strength ingredients, it supports healthy prostate function and urinary flow. In a clinical ingredient study, men’s prostate symptoms like feelings of incomplete bladder emptying, weak stream, and uncontrollable stops and starts improved by 50% after just six months.

If you want to boost your prostate health, check out Nugenix! They’re currently offering 2-week trials of Full Potency Prostate for new customers to try, absolutely free.

Travel For Less With AMAC Member Discounts

AMAC is a membership organization for people aged 50 and over that calls itself “the conservative alternative to the AARP.”

AMAC is one of several conservative rivals to the AARP—others include the American Seniors Association and 60 Plus Association. Their member benefits are wide-reaching, but their restaurant and travel deals are what really dazzle.

Explore America’s National Parks For Free

The America the Beautiful National Parks and Federal Recreational Lands Pass is your ticket to more than 2,000 federal recreation sites in the beautiful USA. One pass covers your entrance fee, amenity fees, and day-use fees for a driver and all passengers in a personal vehicle at per vehicle fee areas.

Veterans, active military, and U.S. residents aged 62 or over are eligible for this free pass.

Protect Your Heart With Up to 41% Off This Doctor-Formulated Supplement

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), heart disease is the leading cause of death for men in the United States. It killed 357,761 men in 2019—equalling about 1 in every four male deaths.

Half of the men who died suddenly of coronary heart disease showed no previous symptoms. This means even without any symptoms, you can still be at risk for heart disease.

Thankfully, a formula like Dr. Stephen Sinatra’s OQP Max can help us. A highly respected and sought-after cardiologist and nutritionist, Dr. Sinatra has more than 30 years of clinical practice, research, and study. His integrative approach to heart health focuses on maximizing the heart’s ability to produce and use energy and reducing inflammation in the body.

Dr. Sinatra is currently offering discounts up to 41% off for anyone that wants to give his approach a try.

Save Big on Prescriptions For Yourself and Your Family Members

With the AARP Prescription Discount Card provided by OptumRx, AARP members and their families can save on average 61% on brand name, FDA-approved generic, or specialty drugs—including drugs that our current prescription insurance or Medicare Part D won’t cover.

Keep in mind that you must be a member of AARP to access these benefits. AARP is accepted by 66,000 pharmacies nationwide, so there’s no reason to wait.

BONUS! Reclaim What’s Yours With Online Unclaimed Property Databases

Did you know that you can search an online database to see if you have unclaimed money? Reclaim what’s yours today.

Unclaimed property consists of wages, bank accounts, insurance policy proceeds, utility deposits, bonds, stocks, and safe deposit box content that have been abandoned for one to five years.

You don’t want money that belongs to you going to the government. See if you have unclaimed money today!

Saving Money Has Never Been Easier—What Are You Waiting For?

From discounts at hardware stores to National Park passes, there’s never been a better time to be a man over 45. Make sure you stay in top shape by boosting your testosterone levels, so you can take advantage of these great deals for decades to come.

Claim your sample of Nugenix to restore your vitality, energy, and confidence today—and supercharge your tomorrows.

