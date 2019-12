Rhone Versatility Short GET IT!

Available in seven- and nine-inch lengths and five colors in sizes up to XXL, these lined gym shorts are just waht you need to keep moving this winter. It’s made with a lightweight Italian warp-knit fabric, with mesh ventilation where you need it most and a secure stash pocket for valuables.

Get It: Pick up the Versatility Short ($78) at Rhone

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!