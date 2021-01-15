While much of the world seems as if it’s been halted by the pandemic, progress marches on in the automotive sphere. This year we should see an array of important all-new vehicles hitting the road, from a slew of tough electric trucks to some likely last-of-their-breed sports cars. Here’s just a sampling of some promising vehicles arriving soon:

2022 GMC HUMMER EV



A brand once synonymous with gas guzzling is going green. The Hummer EV will boast specs and capabilities that would be head-turning for an SUV in any respect—up to 1,000 horsepower, diagonal driving off-road at low speeds, a zero-to-60 time of less than 3 seconds—and it’s electric. The supertruck will steal some of GM’s best tech, like Super Cruise, for hands-free driving on many interstates. GMC estimates the range of this battery-powered beast at 350 miles per charge. It should arrive late in the year, and all of the available first-run vehicles, called “Edition 1,” have sold out at $113,000 a pop. gmc.com

2021 Volkswagen ID.4



While you’ve been distracted shorting Tesla stock on Robinhood, Volkswagen has been preparing an absolute EV onslaught (75 electric models, VW claims, by 2029). The first fruit of their electric labors is the ID.4, a compact SUV offering a range of up to 250 miles. Its electric motor will make 201 horsepower, and though it will eventually be offered with all-wheel drive, the first ID.4 models to arrive will feature one rear-wheel drive. We’re excited to see how its handling and finish compare to Tesla’s pricier Model Y. The ID.4 should hit dealers early in the year, and will start around $41,000. vw.com

2021 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing

Here’s something from the Endangered Species Department: a high-performance sedan bearing a V8 engine, with a six-speed manual shifter offered standard. The CT5-V Blackwing (its 3D-printed shifter shown here) should offer plenty to like for drivers who think there’s no substitute for rowing your own gears and hearing the roar of a big internal combustion engine. Details (including price) are scant at this point, but should come in early February, with the car due to arrive late this summer. cadillac.com

2021 Audi e-Tron GT



We’re excited for the e-Tron GT because it could be another benchmark in the EV’s evolution. The sexy e-Tron GT, shown here in concept form, serves as a sister car of sorts to Porsche’s Taycan sports sedan, and should get much of that car’s impressive underpinnings, including its massive 90-kWh capacity battery and a 800-volt system that allows for 20-minute quick charges to 80 percent capacity. Full details will be announced in February, and the car should arrive soon thereafter. audiusa.com

2022 Volkswagen GTI



One of the most entertaining cars on the market should get even more compelling with the arrival of its eighth generation. The polished hot hatch’s design changes are subtle—it’s longer, a bit lower, and features a revised suspension. The new GTI wears some fancy LED lighting up front, and there are an array of high-tech upgrades in the cabin, too. Power will come from a turbocharged 2-liter engine making 242 horsepower. And yes, it’ll be offered with a manual option. Expect to see the new GTI later in the year. vw.com

2021 Nissan Z



Nissan’s iconic two-seat, front engine, rear-wheel-drive sports car is taking a leap forward with an extensive retro-futurist redesign and plenty of changes under the hood, too. Up front you’ll find cues to the Zs of the ’70s: teardrop-shaped headlights and a long hood that mimics its forbears. It’ll be powered by a twin-turbo, 3.0-liter V6 rumored to make 400 horsepower. Expect a full unveil later this year. nissanusa.com

2021 Ford Bronco

The revived Bronco calls back to the 1960s models—check the design’s short overhangs, flared fenders, and flat body panels. Yet it’s filled with new tech, like 360-degree cameras that feature off-road spotting views and trail-mapping capabilities. Built to battle the Wrangler, the Bronco boasts doors and roof panels that can be removed, along with giant 35-inch tires and a suspension ready to send you into the unknown. Look out for it sometime this summer, with a sticker that starts around $30,000. ford.com

Rivian R1S



Will another big electric truck steal Hummer’s thunder? A pair of vehicles from Rivian just might. Rivian’s R1T pickup and R1S SUV show tons of promise, from burly quad-motor drivetrains good for up to 300 mies on a charge, to smart tech and storage elements in their minimalist cabins. The R1T pickup is planned to arrive in June, with a price starting at $75,000; the R1S should follow in August, with a sticker that starts at $77,500. rivian.com

Nissan Ariya



Though the brand has been relatively quiet of late, Nissan plans to make some noise with the all-electric Ariya, a swoopy compact crossover SUV with up to 300 miles of range. A single-motor model makes 215 horsepower; an all-wheel-drive model makes 389. Like its competition, the Tesla Model Y, the Ariya’s suite of semi-autonomous driving features will allow you to take your hands off the wheel on some stretches of road in certain conditions. The Ariya will be priced starting at $40,000 and will be available late in the year. nissanusa.com

Tesla Cybertruck



Will we see Elon Musk’s wild, bare stainless steel-sided electric pickup in 2021? We’ll have to see. The Bladerunner-inspired vehicle is slated to start production at the brand’s new “Gigafactory” in Austin, Texas, sometime later this year. Following other Tesla debuts, the first models to be produced will be some of the priciest and most powerful (three-motor models with sub-3-second 0-60mph times), with more affordable options (like a base model around $40,000) in months to follow. One thing’s for certain: You will remember the first time you see one on the road. tesla.com

