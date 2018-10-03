10 Premium Products Every New Homeowner Should Invest In

When you’re moving into a new apartment, condo, or home, it can feel like you’re stocking up your own modern-day Noah’s Arc, corralling goods in pairs for when the first one inevitably goes.

Well, here’s a thought: Why not invest in quality home goods that’ll last you close to a lifetime? It sure as hell beats buying chintzy appliances you’ll have to replace every six months.

Recycle the hand-me-downs, bargain buys, and dorm room gear you’re still storing. We’ve put the spotlight on 10 kitchen and living room essentials that you’ll use every day. Best of all, these pieces maximize space, so they’re perfect for single guys living in studio apartments or big families nestled in suburbia.