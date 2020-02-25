12 Amazing Hydration Packs for Running, Hiking, Biking, & More from REI

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

If you’re an outdoorsman, bike rider, trail runner, motorcyclist, or even just someone who enjoys long walks, it’s time to invest in a hydration pack. Hydration packs have come a long way in just the last few years. They’re lighter, more comfortable, and easier to clean than ever. And they come in all kinds of shapes, sizes, colors, and styles. If you’re looking to stay hydrated without missing a beat, check out these 12 amazing hydration packs from REI.

Even just a few years ago, hydration packs were considered a novelty. They were used mainly by pro bikers and endurance athletes looking to improve performance times. Or by serious overlanders wanting to lighten their loads. But with advancing technology in materials, hydration packs are now awesome. And mainstream.

With the booming popularity in outdoor fitness activities like trail running, athletes and fitness enthusiasts of all disciplines have discovered the value of staying hydrated while on the move. Even if beating your best time isn’t a priority, the value in being able to take a sip without stopping is manifold.

No matter your outdoor activity, a hydration pack will help you. They’re great for:

Road bikers

Hikers

Trail runners

Mountain bikers

Snowboarders

Cross-country skiers

…and many more. If you’re ready to jump on the hydration packs train, you should get over to REI on the double.

REI is known for its legendary and brand-name outdoor gear, and its selection of hydration packs is vast. it includes all the usual suspects and respected names. CamelBak, Hydro Flask, Salomon, Thule, Osprey, and many more make our list of the 12 amazing hydration packs. And we’ve got all types, too.

Mainly backpacks, of course. But hydrating running vests are exploding in popularity. So we’ve got several of those to choose from. And some folks just hate to wear a backpack while they run, bike, or hike. And that’s totally understandable; there’s nothing worse than a sweaty back. So for those folks, we’ve even included a killer hydrating waist pack from Dakine.

No matter your discipline or desire, there’s a hydration pack that will help you go farther, perform better, and stay healthier in 2020.

Here are our 12 favorite hydration packs.

