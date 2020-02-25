12 Amazing Hydration Packs for Running, Hiking, Biking, & More from REI

1.5-liter Trail Running Hydration Vest GET IT!

With pockets for your EDC and essentials, the Osprey Duro 6 Running Hydration Vest is perfect for long days on the trail. It offers room for extra layers, a 1.5-liter reservoir for water, and extra-large stretch-mesh pockets store your phone, food or water bottles; dual, lower stretch-mesh harness pockets store food or supplements.

Get It: Pick up the Osprey Duro 6 Running Hydration Vest ($110) at REI

