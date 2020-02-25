Gear

12 Amazing Hydration Packs for Running, Hiking, Biking, & More from REI

hydration packs
12
REI 12 / 12

1.5-liter Trail Running Hydration Vest

GET IT!

With pockets for your EDC and essentials, the Osprey Duro 6 Running Hydration Vest is perfect for long days on the trail. It offers room for extra layers, a 1.5-liter reservoir for water, and extra-large stretch-mesh pockets store your phone, food or water bottles; dual, lower stretch-mesh harness pockets store food or supplements.

Get It: Pick up the Osprey Duro 6 Running Hydration Vest ($110) at REI

Check out all the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

SEE ALSO:

The Best New Trail Shoes for Off-Road Running

The Best Trail Running Gear

The Best Mountain Bikes of 2019

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!

Back to top
More from Gear