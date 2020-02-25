12 Amazing Hydration Packs for Running, Hiking, Biking, & More from REI

A Hydration Pack for Rainy Rides GET IT!

Perfect for trail rides when the skies are suspect, the Osprey Syncro 12 hydration pack has an integrated, removable raincover to keep your gear dry when the forecast is up in the air. Upper and lower side compression straps help balance and secure your load, and a LidLock helmet attachment stashes your lid for easy transport between rides.

Get It: Pick up the Osprey Syncro 12 ($130) at REI

