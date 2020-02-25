12 Amazing Hydration Packs for Running, Hiking, Biking, & More from REI

All Day Hydration Pack for Any Outdoor Adventure—Save 25% GET IT!

This is Camelbak’s top-of-the-line hydration pack. With a perfect balance of lightness, comfort, and ventilation, the Fourteener 24 hydration pack can port 100 ounces of liquid—and all your gear. The articulated back panel has multidirectional ventilation, while an internal frame-sheet and structured hip-belt provide even load distribution. Perfect for overland camping adventures.

Get It: Save 25% on the CamelBak Fourteener 24 ($112; was $150) at REI

