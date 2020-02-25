12 Amazing Hydration Packs for Running, Hiking, Biking, & More from REI

Best Hydration Running Vest GET IT!

This light and cool REI Co-op Swiftland Hydro running hydration vest keeps extra layers and energy snacks handy and holds 1.5 liters of water in the included reservoir with barely a slosh. Adjustable torso straps and load lifters dial in the fit and keep the load tight and balanced, while roomy main pockets holds all your essentials.

Get It: Pick up the REI Co-op Swiftland Hydro ($90) at REI

