12 Amazing Hydration Packs for Running, Hiking, Biking, & More from REI

EDC Hydration Pack—Save 20% GET IT!

Small enough to carry every day, but including a removable 3L reservoir, the Gregory Nano 18 H2O comes in three colors and includes a perforated, breathable foam back panel and contoured padded shoulder harnesses. It also has plenty of pockets, a key clip, top drawcord opening, and a padded haul handle.

Get It: Save 20% on the Gregory Nano 18 H2O ($56; was $70) at REI

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!