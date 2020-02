Hydration Pack for Big & Tall Men

The Osprey Manta 34 hydration pack helps you carry your gear and keep the H2O flowing while you get your boots dirty. With an adjustable torso design that allows more than 4 inches of adjustability, it’s ideal for long torsos up to about 24 inches, and waists up to 50 inches. Includes a 2.5-liter reservoir.

Get It: Pick up the Osprey Manta 34 ($180) at REI

