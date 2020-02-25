12 Amazing Hydration Packs for Running, Hiking, Biking, & More from REI

Large-cap Hydration Pack Ideal for Road Biking GET IT!

With a low center of gravity for optimal weight distribution, the Thule Vital hydration pack is perfect for long road rides. It improves the bike’s handling while reducing your muscle strain. A sternum strap stabilizes it, while designated interior loops to secure a tire pump. Ports 6L of cargo, and 2.5L water.

Get It: Pick up the Thule Vital Hydration Pack ($120) at REI

