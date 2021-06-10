12 Essentials Every Man Needs for the Best Summer Ever

As we get ready to enjoy those long, sunny summer days and relaxing nights, we’ve rounded up the latest must-haves to enjoy summer to its fullest. From the hottest shades and grilling gadgets to summer-friendly snacks, here are the latest products and services we’re putting on our shopping lists.

1. The Lift Box

With thousands of fitness products on the market, it can be daunting to find the best ones to spend your hard-earned money on. The Lift Box, a monthly fitness subscription, takes care of this by vetting thousands of products and brands, then including only the best supplements, snacks, gear, and apparel in each month’s box. There’s also no better motivation or reminder to stay on top of your fitness goals than getting The Lift Box dropped off on your doorstep each month, filled with a variety of useful items, plus a custom shirt every time! The Lift Box community of 10K+ fitness enthusiasts is incredible, too. Subscribe today to see for yourself. The Lift Box is so confident in each box that there’s zero commitment. You can easily cancel (no phone calls needed) after just one box. But trust us, you won’t want to. Check them out today, and get ready to crush your summer fitness goals. Learn more at theliftbx.com.

2. Blue Coolers

If you’re looking for a way to keep your favorite beverages cool this summer, Blue Coolers is the answer. These heavy-duty, roto-molded coolers are nearly indestructible and come with a five-year warranty, meaning this is the last cooler you’ll need to buy for years to come. They’re available in multiple sizes and colors: 30 Quart, 55 Quart (available with or without wheels—a super popular feature if you’re looking to easily transport your snacks and drinks wherever you go this summer) and 100 Quart. Whether you’re an avid outdoorsman, weekend warrior, tailgater, or just like cold beer and soda, Blue Coolers has a solution that’ll work for you at a price you can afford. These coolers make a great, useful Father’s Day gift for the adventurous dad on your list, too!

Men’s Journal readers can take 10% OFF + FREE Shipping with code BLUEMJ10 exclusively on bluecoolers.com.

3. Public Rec

This summer, you don’t have to choose between comfort and style because Public Rec is on a mission to make comfort look good with its multi-dimensional technical apparel, including The Flex Short. This ultimate crossover short is ideal for sweat, swim and sun all in one. The water-resistant, quick-dry fabric easily transitions from swimming to sweating, and is so versatile it can be dressed up with a polo for a night out, or topped with a tee for a workout. The soft elastic waistband with an internal drawstring is perfect for undercover comfort, while two generous front pockets keep your valuables close. The Flex Short comes in six different colors with a 7.5” inseam. Trust us, you’re going to want a pair in every color. Shop now on publicrec.com.

4. The MeatStick

The Mini is the perfect cooking tool for grilling, deep frying, and everything in between. This nifty kitchen gadget is made with food-grade stainless steel and ceramic for durability, heat conduction, and high-heat tolerance so it’s sous-vide, deep-fryer, and dishwasher-safe. Use The MeatStick’s built-in recipes and keep a record of all your cooks in its helpful app. Check out this guide to see some of the many ways you can cook with Mini by TMS this summer. Buy now on TheMeatStick.com.

5. Rugged & Dapper

Summer can be tough on your skin: excess oil, dirt, grime, sweat, and sunscreen. Having a skincare routine is an important part of keeping your skin healthier and more youthful. Rugged & Dapper’s Daily Duo Kit is the perfect introduction to a skincare routine if you’re just starting to test things out. These specially formulated products are designed for men of all ages and most skin types to eliminate breakouts and acne without stripping the skin of moisture. The kit includes the Daily Power Scrub Facial Cleanser to cover all the bases of clean, clear skin, while the Age & Damage Defense Moisturizer hydrates and soothes, defending against fine lines, wrinkles, and post-shave irritation. Loaded with natural, organic ingredients like aloe vera and willow bark, this kit makes the perfect gift for any guy on your Father’s Day list, or to keep for yourself.

Men’s Journal readers can take 20% off with code FTHRSDAY20. Available on Amazon.com.

6. GrillGrates

Grilled, griddled or smashed, burgers are better on GrillGrates, the world’s most versatile grilling surface. They work on any grill, and make every grill better, no matter what you’re cooking up this summer. Reversible, interlocking panels give you two grilling surfaces in one: rails up or on the flat side. The patented raised rail design traps and concentrates heat, conducting it up the rails for great searing while the valleys sizzle juices for more tender, flavorful foods. This versatile grilling essential is made in the USA from hard anodized aluminum so it’ll never rust, making it the perfect gift for the grilling fanatic on your Father’s Day list this year. Get yours today on grillgrate.com.

7. OneBlade

If you want a fresh, sharp look for summer, look no further than The OneBlade Genesis. If Apple designed a razor, this would be it. Crafted one at a time by OneBlade’s artisan metalsmiths in a rigorous 50-step process, the OneBlade Genesis will elevate your morning ritual whether you’re at home or traveling around the world. Available in precious metal finishes including 24 Karat Gold and 18 Karat Rose Gold, it’s a modern, minimalist masterpiece, thoughtfully designed to make a statement on your bathroom counter. Unlike the 2 billion plastic razor cartridges that end up in landfills each year, its platinum-coated blade is 100% recyclable and cuts through hair like a knife through butter, without damaging your skin. It makes for a memorable, long-lasting Father’s Day gift too – it’s forged with military-grade German stainless steel to make sure it lasts a lifetime (and beyond).

Men’s Journal readers can take 20% off with code MJ20 exclusively on OneBladeShave.com.

8. Harbor Eyewear

Harbor Ultra Flex Sunglasses are the perfect summer shade for the adventurous guy. These Harbor Sunglasses feature shock resistant polarized lenses and are built to flex and bend instead of crack and break. They’re also super lightweight, making them incredibly comfortable to wear.

All Harbor Sunglasses come with a lifetime warranty and 1% of every sale is donated to Ocean Conservation. These sunglasses will definitely be able to endure any summer adventure.

Men’s Journal readers can take 15% OFF all sunglasses with code: MENSJ15 exclusive on harboreyewear.com.

9. Hangover Ace

Summer and a cold drink—the best pairing. Summer and a hangover? Not so much.

Enjoy your favorite summer drinks and skip the hangover with Hangover Ace’s Alcohol Detoxifier. Created by a board-certified medical doctor and cognitive scientist, Hangover Ace is designed to assist the body’s metabolism to keep you feeling fresh, even after a day or night of drinking. Choose from three flavors of Texas Watermelon, California Grape and Florida Orange, and just mix one packet with 8oz of water after you’re finished drinking. The convenient, travel-sized packets and clean ingredients packed into this alcohol detoxifier will quickly get you back to enjoying your summer without the negative effects of overindulgence.

Men’s Journal readers can take 20% off with code ACE20 exclusively on hangoverace.com.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. Dietary supplements are not a substitute for responsibly limiting one’s alcohol consumption.

10. HIPPEAS

Whether you’re road-tripping, spending a day at the lake, or just lounging in your backyard this summer, HIPPEAS is the perfect snack to bring along. HIPPEAS Organic Chickpea Snacks are USDA Certified Organic, certified gluten-free, Non-GMO and vegan. Plus these tasty snacks pack 3g of plant protein and 3g of fiber per 1oz serving, making them an awesome on-the-go snack. Not only do these chickpea snacks taste good, but they do good. HIPPEAS® supports local Feeding America food banks across the country by donating food and aiding in disaster relief efforts, so this is a snack you can feel good about in more than one way.

HIPPEAS® can be found at premium retailers including Whole Foods Market, Target, Wegmans, Sprouts, Stop & Shop, Shaw’s, Safeway/Albertsons, Kroger, Starbucks, Amazon, Thrive Market as well as select CVS, Publix, Walmart and Costco locations. Learn more at hippeas.com.

11. Murphy’s Naturals

If you’ve ever been camping, hiking, or basically just outside in the summertime, you know insect repellent is a must. Coating your skin with DEET every time you go outdoors isn’t really ideal, though.

This plant-based alternative from Murphy’s Naturals is an awesome swap from traditional bug repellents. It’s specially formulated with oil of lemon eucalyptus and is the only plant-based repellent recommended by the CDC as an effective alternative to DEET. This all-natural spray provides up to 6 hours of mosquito protection and 4 hours of tick protection so you can be worry-free on your next outdoor adventure.

Men’s Journal readers can take 25% off with code MENSJOURNAL25 exclusive on murphysnaturals.com

12. Trompo King

Get ready to make the best tacos, gyros and shawarma this summer by adding a Trompo King to your arsenal of grilling tools. This versatile cooking accessory allows you to vertically stack your meats, locking in all those amazing flavors and creating a grilling experience unlike any other. The Trompo King fits in any grill, BBQ, oven or smoker, and is the perfect gift for any griller looking to try out some unique recipes this summer.

Men’s Journal readers can take 10% off with code StackMeat exclusively on TrompoKing.com.

