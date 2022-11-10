Looking for the ultimate gifts to give (or frankly, to put on your own holidays lists) this season? From stocking stuffers to the latest in tech innovation, these 12 gifts are guaranteed to be at the top of anyone’s wish list.

Rokform

The latest generation of the ROKFORM Rugged Series case for the iPhone 14 Pro Max is their best yet. Durable and functional on the inside and out, the new Rugged series builds on its reputation as one of the most versatile iPhone 14 Pro Max cases around. An extra strength MagSafe® compatible magnet array provides a mind-blowing powerful hold to all MagSafe® accessories and any magnetic surface. The integrated RokLock® mount allows for fast and secure mounting on bikes, motorcycles, cars, and more. SHOP NOW.

EcoFlow RIVER 2 Portable Power Station

Gift your loved one a RIVER 2 Portable Power Station for any adventure ahead. With industry-leading charging speed (fully recharge in 60 minutes) and life cycle (3000 times), RIVER 2 is the best entry-level portable power station in the market. Boasting a capacity of 256Wh, RIVER weighs under 8lbs, making it the perfect outdoor companion to keep all your devices on during outdoor adventures or activities. Normally $299, now at only $219 and an additional 8% off with coupon code EFBF8OFF. SHOP NOW.

Mute: The Perfect Stocking Stuffer

Bring back silent nights this holiday season with the gift that keeps on giving. Mute is the drugfree, comfortable way to reduce snoring. It opens nasal airway passages, helping 75% of users snore less. Find at Amazon and mutesnoring.com/mensjournal.

Radio Flyer’s Line of Flyer™

Trusted and loved by families for over 100 years, Radio Flyer’s line of Flyer™ eBikes are the best electric bikes for families on the go. Use promo code MENSJOURNAL for $50 off + free shipping on flyer.radioflyer.com.

Somavedic – EMF Effect Mitigation Device

Somavedic is a much-needed solution to indoor pollutants. This compact and easy-to-use device has been scientifically proven to mitigate the unwanted influences of electromagnetic radiation from WiFis, wireless devices, and 5G networks – essentially harmonizing home and office spaces – to improve users’ energy levels, focus, and productivity, and also improve overall sleep quality! Handcrafted with the highest quality, 100% hand-blown glass, hand-assembled, and carefully curated in Czechia’s famous Crystal Valley. Available with a 60-day money-back guarantee. Take 14% off with MJ14 on somadevic.com.

Bluffworks Performance Apparel

Introducing the new fall line of Bluffworks performance apparel. Whether you’re bike commuting or traveling abroad, our technical clothing helps get you there in style, wrinkle-free. With moisture wicking, odor-blocking superpowers and great features like zippered hidden pockets, you can take on life’s every adventure. Don’t let your clothing hold you back — Bluff on.

JURA Z10 Automatic Coffee Machine

A world’s first, the groundbreaking Z10 prepares both hot and cold brew specialty coffees – freshly ground, not capsuled. At the touch of a button, it brews the full spectrum of hot drinks, from intense espresso to on-trend flat white. It also opens up a whole new dimension in coffee enjoyment with the introduction of genuine cold brew specialties, thanks to the Product Recognizing Grinder (P.R.G.) that recognizes the chosen specialty and adjusts the grind accordingly. Experience a completely new way to enjoy coffee.

PowerStep ArchWear Slippers

Treat him (or yourself!) to comfort AND relief this holiday season with PowerStep’s Archwear slippers. The comfort of a slipper with the support of PowerStep’s #1 Podiatrist recommended orthotic insoles.

Skydio 2+

Drone like a pro. Capture impossible videos

Your personal flying film crew, Skydio 2+ allows you to fly confidently with unmatched obstacle avoidance and unbeatable subject tracking.

Western Digital

Give the gift of storage for your favorite Nintendo Switch™ adventures. The Fortnite® edition of the SanDisk microSD™ card for the Nintendo Switch is designed to provide reliable storage as you drop into battle—build or no-build. SanDisk.com | @SanDisk

Gita

The gitamini cargo-carrying, following robot by Piaggio Fast Forward is the perfect high tech, high fashion accessory to get you through the holidays. Available in refined Boardwalk Beige or attention-grabbing Spark Citron and now, for a limited time, in chic Shadow Black equip with an exclusive Bluetooth enabled speaker. Starting at $1,850, www.mygita.com.

GoSun

GoSun has breakthrough solar technologies that are better than today’s outdoor gear, meet your essential needs, and produce no emissions. Get 40% off the GoSun Pro Solar Oven at gosun.co.

