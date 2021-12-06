12 Last-Minute Gifts For Your SO, Friends, and Yourself

This article was produced in partnership with Alchemy Advertising

The holidays are approaching, and you’re still scrambling to find the perfect gift for your wife, brother, mother-in-law, or coworker? Look no further than these 12 gift ideas to help you cross everyone (even that friend who already has everything) off your list.

1. Clean Origin Diamond Stud Earrings

Get the lady in your life the gift she’s always dreamed of with a timeless pair of diamond stud earrings from Clean Origin. These classic studs start at just $435, and are available in a variety of shapes and sizes, including halo, emerald, pear, round, oval, and princess cut, to fit every style and budget. And don’t forget the best part: Clean Origin deals exclusively in lab-grown diamonds, meaning you can rest easy knowing these diamonds are as ethical as they are stunning.

[From $435; cleanorigin.com]

2. Wines Til Sold Out, WTSO.com

You can never go wrong with a bottle of wine. If you’re shopping for the perfect bottle for your holiday host or hostess, or just friends and family, Wines Til Sold Out has a huge selection of wines up to 70 percent off retail prices. Its extensive network of wineries and winemakers gives you access to an unlimited variety of wines and a first-class shopping experience. All of WTSO’s bottles come with a 100 percent satisfaction guarantee, ensuring every wine lover on your list will have nothing to whine about this holiday season.

Use code MENSJOURNAL to get $10 off your first purchase of $50 or more.

[Price varies; wtso.com]