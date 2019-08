BBQ Guru Rib Rings Get It

Making ribs at home isn’t always the easiest thing to do. But the BBQ Guru Rib Rings can help you get it done by circling your ribs, rather than having them take up too much space on the grill; plus, it allows the ribs to cook evenly so you don’t have to constantly adjust the meat on the grill. It also gives you the chance to cook more pork, giving room for up to six racks. It also has a drip pan thet can help keep your grill clean. [$49.99; bbqguru.com]