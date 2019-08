MEATER Wireless Meat Thermometer Get It

This wireless thermometer uses Bluetooth technology to help you measure your meat without having to deal with any sticky situations with your hands. The Meater thermometer allows you to monitor your meat with your smartphone, gives the real-time temperature for your meat and the grill it’s one, and can work for up to 24 hours on a single charge. [$69 (33-foot range) / $99 (165-foot range), meater.com]