Stanley Classic Easy Pour Growler

The Classic Easy Pour Growler is great for carrying large amounts of beer (or whatever you’re drinking) and is a great way to share among friends. The design can keep your drink cold for up to 24 hours—and if it has some ice in it, up to a full four days—while hot drinks will stay warm for up to 18 hours in the growler. The wide mouth makes it easy for pouring, keeping spillage to a minimum. [$55.00, stanley-pmi.com]