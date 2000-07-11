12 Pieces of Gear to Upgrade Your Grilling Season

Stanley Classic Stay Chill Beer Pint Get It

When you need a cold one for yourself or a friend while grilling things up, the Classic Stay Chill Beer Pint will help you keep it cool even on a hot day. The beer pint can keep a drink cold for up to four hours (or for 17 hours if ice is in it), and if you fill it with a hot drink like coffee or hot chocolate, it can keep it warm for an hour. The pint also has a removable bottle opener to help you crack open your next cold one. [$25.00, stanley-pmi.com]