Stanley GO Bottle with Ceramivac

The Stanley GO collection offers the classic versatility and durability of Stanley’s products, while also bringing in the latest tech advancements. For the GO Bottle with Ceramivac, you can keep your drink cold for up to 48 hours with ice, 14 hours on its own, and up to nine hours for any hot beverage you have. It also has a stowaway carry loop to make it easy to bring wherever your adventures take you. [$35.00, stanley-pmi.com]