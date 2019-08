Stanley GO Growler with Ceramivac Get It

This 64-oz growler can keep your drinks ice cold for the long haul, including up to 96 hours with ice and a full day with just the liquid itself. If you need it for a hot drink, it can keep it at the right temperature for you for up to 18 hours. The Ceramivac design also ensures that whatever beer you put in it will have the same flavor without any metallic taste. [$70.00, stanley-pmi.com]