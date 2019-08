Stanley GO Stein with Ceramivac Get It

This GO Stein with Ceramivac is an easy way to chill out with 24-oz of beer on a hot summer day. Available in three colors, the stein can keep your drink cool for up to seven hours, ice cold for up to 30 hours if you add some cubes, and also will keep your coffee or drink of choice hot for up to an hour. It’s also dishwasher safe for easy cleaning. [$35.00, stanley-pmi.com]