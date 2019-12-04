13 Gifts Guys Really Want: The Men’s Journal Shop at Huckberry

Barebones Kitchen 12-inch Cast Iron Set GET IT!

Cast iron is one of the simplest and best all-around cookware materials in existence. Barebones Kitchen’s cast iron set is ergonomically designed, triple-sanded, and pre-seasoned so you can start cooking on it immediately. It includes a skillet and crock/dutch oven with matching lid; wood trivet, and cleaning mesh. And a canvas belt to hold it all together.

Give It: Save 30% on the Barebones Kitchen Cast Iron Set ($127; was $200) at Huckberry

