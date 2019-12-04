13 Gifts Guys Really Want: The Men’s Journal Shop at Huckberry

Fisher Astronaut Space Pen GET IT!

Take the pen! Built to last a lifetime with easy, affordable refills, this pen has been on every manned NASA space mission since 1968. It writes smoothly, evenly, and dependably underwater, over grease, and in extreme temperatures—and yes, even upside down. Made in the USA, it’s guaranteed for life. Take the pen! Just take it.

Give It: Pick up the Fisher Astronaut Space Pen ($60) at Huckberry

