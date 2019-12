Glerups The Boot GET IT!

Denmark’s Glerups slip-on boots are one of our favorite gifts to give friends and family. Each pair is handcrafted from 100 pecent pure, natural wool, which naturally wicks moisture from feet so they’re always warm and dry. Available in four colors and a variety of soles for adventures indoors and out.

Give It: Pick up Glerups The Boot ($155) at Huckberry

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!