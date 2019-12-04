13 Gifts Guys Really Want: The Men’s Journal Shop at Huckberry

Made In 8-inch Chef Knife GET IT!

Made In makes some of the best knives and kitchenware we’ve found lately; it was even in our Gear of the Year 2019 package in the magazine. A lightweight, supremely efficient, perfectly balanced, and cost-effective knife that will be in your arsenal for decades (and beyond), it’s nitrogen-treated for a longer lasting sharpness and corrosion resistance.

Give It: Pick up the Made In 8-inch Chef Knife ($89) at Huckberry

