13 Gifts Guys Really Want: The Men’s Journal Shop at Huckberry

Peak Design Travel Duffel 35L GET IT!

This Huckberry exclusive is perfectly sized for daily needs, your gym-time routine, or any weekend away. A spacious main compartment and the impressive number pockets (six!) are complemented by a 100 percent weatherproof exterior and waterproof bottom. And it easily stows in the overhead compartment. Available in black, sage/brown leather, or black/brown leather (shown), it has two internal and four exterior pockets.

Give It: Pick up the Peak Design Travel Duffel 35L ($130) at Huckberry

