13 Gifts Guys Really Want: The Men’s Journal Shop at Huckberry

The James Brand The Hardin Carabiner GET IT!

Drop forged from high-grade aluminum stock and built with a dual-compartment design to secure your keys, the Hardin is taking clamps to another level. It’s not overbuilt, it’s built just right to do the job it’s meant to do, and do it well. Available in black, orange, silver, and steel blue (shown).

Give It: Pick up The James Brand The Hardin Carabiner ($40) at Huckberry

