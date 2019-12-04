13 Gifts Guys Really Want: The Men’s Journal Shop at Huckberry

Tom Beckbe Bottle Flask GET IT!

Rugged, stylish, and waaay classier than grandad’s rusty tin, this flask features custom Tom Beckbe design with a hardy stainless steel construction. And it’s wrapped in either chestnut/tan or dark oak leather (shown). Includes three tin shooters under the cap for you and your pals to enjoy around the campfire.

Give It: Pick up theTom Beckbe Bottle Flask ($150) at Huckberry

