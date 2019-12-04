13 Gifts Guys Really Want: The Men’s Journal Shop at Huckberry

Truff Black Truffle Infused Hot Sauce GET IT!

We know hot sauce. We love hot sauce. So we were suspicious if the recent buzz about Truff was truly organic, or some manufactured marketing ploy. Well, we’re here to testify: Even Oprah nailed this one. Uniquely flavored and perfectly spiced, Truff is leaps and bounds above what you’ve tried before. They use a rare blend of chili peppers, organic agave nectar, black truffle, and savory spices to create a hot sauce that’s rich in flavor but not too picante, and truly complements any meal.

Give It: Pick up Truff Black Truffle Infused Hot Sauce ($18) at Huckberry

