13 Gifts Guys Really Want: The Men’s Journal Shop at Huckberry

U-Turn Audio Orbit Special Turntable w/ Preamp

By avoiding unnecessary features that only exist to pump up the sales brochure, you get a high-performance turntable for a price that leaves you enough cash to build a record collection. With a solid hardwood plinth (in either light maple or dark walnut—shown), it features a clear acrylic platter and manual belt drive. Assembled by hand in Massachusetts.

$529

