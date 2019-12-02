14 Gifts Under $250 That Won’t Bankrupt You This Holiday Season

11. Orvis x A.L. Swanson River Series Fly Box Get It

Chances are your favorite fly-fisherman stores his flies in a box he’s had for years. Elevate his game with this functional art fly box. Inlaid with an array of wood and classic fly design, the box opens up to host upwards of 30 flies, dries, or streamers. For an extra $100, go the extra mile and get the box engraved with his initials.

[$200; orvis.com]

