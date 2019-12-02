14 Gifts Under $250 That Won’t Bankrupt You This Holiday Season

12. JBL x Under Armour True Wireless Headphones Get It

All truly wireless headphones provide the heavenly reprieve of working out wire-free, but the True Wireless Flash lets you crank the volume without losing depth. They’re also comfortable and secure an hour into the sweatiest workouts. We love the bionic hearing features, which allow you to half-mute your music to chat with a friend or hear the cars around you.

[$170; jbl.com]

