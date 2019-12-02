14 Gifts Under $250 That Won’t Bankrupt You This Holiday Season

13. Holden Après Boots Get It

Down boots seem ridiculous—until you slide them on your frozen feet after an afternoon of alpine pursuits and feel the thaw hit faster than you can open a beer. We love this pair from Holden because, in addition to being water-repellent and packed with PrimaLoft recycled insulation, they’re a zillion times more attractive than most down boots. Combined with the durable tread and laminated toe-and-heel caps, you don’t have to compromise on style to treat your toes during après or sitting around a campfire.

[$120; holdenouterwear.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!