14 Gifts Under $250 That Won’t Bankrupt You This Holiday Season

14. 5.11 Tactical TacTec Plate Carrier

Give a serious workout upgrade with this tricked-out weighted vest. The TacTec on its own is super lightweight and ergonomically fitted and padded to distribute weight evenly over shoulders. That’s huge once you load those ballistic plates into the vest and head out for a run or try and hit muscleups. Best yet, the quick-release feature lets you drop the resistance in one pull as soon as the clock runs out on that AMRAP.

[$200; 511tactical.com]

