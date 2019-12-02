14 Gifts Under $250 That Won’t Bankrupt You This Holiday Season

2. Beyond Clothing Prima Lochi Reversible Jacket Get It

Beyond is known for making highly technical gear, and this jacket lives up to the legacy. It’s made with quilted, water-repellent ripstop to hold up against nasty weather. While it’s fairly thin, it’s packed with performance insulation to pull moisture off your skin while retaining heat (it also serves as an excellent layering piece should the weather be arctic). We also love the reversible color options: grey/red and black/woodland camo (shown).

[$185; beyondclothing.com]

