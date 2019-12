3. Rumpl Sherpa Blanket Get It

No idea what to get someone? Whether it’s your niece, brother-in-law, or boss, the gift of coziness always lands well. This half-wool, half-sherpa blanket is ridiculously soft, incredibly warm, and boasts a classic aesthetic that’ll please pretty much anyone on your list.

[$150; rumpl.com]

