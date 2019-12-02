14 Gifts Under $250 That Won’t Bankrupt You This Holiday Season

4. Hydro Flask 15 L Soft Cooler Pack Get It

Your brother who bikes everywhere is about to have his life changed: Gone are the days of grabbing groceries across town only to arrive home with luke-warm perishables. This cooler pack is lightweight, watertight, and features especially thick insulation at the base—where you lose the most cold. It can keep contents chilled for up to 48 hours (awesome for weekend trips) and, as with everything Hydro Flask makes, comes in great color options. This is ideal for anyone on your list who likes to hit the beach, post up at the park for a picnic, or bring food and drinks on hikes.

[$175; hydroflask.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!