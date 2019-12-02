14 Gifts Under $250 That Won’t Bankrupt You This Holiday Season

6. Thermal Blundstones Get It

Whether you’re shopping for someone who lives in a big city or the mountains, everyone can benefit from Blunnies underfoot. These cult favorites are the unicorn of footwear: stylishly classic enough to walk city streets yet rugged enough to take on trails. They’re water-repellent in the rain; still comfortable after miles of walking; and, now, with the Thinsulate insulation, they’ll keep toes toasty through the winter months.

[$225; blundstone.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!