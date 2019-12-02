14 Gifts Under $250 That Won’t Bankrupt You This Holiday Season

7. Pax 3Get It
Give your favorite stoner the gift of health this holiday season. On the heels of the vaping epidemic, cannabis connoisseurs are ditching their oil pens for the better-for-you dry herb vape pens. They’ve probably been eyeing the Pax 3 for a while: It’s top-of-the-line among portable-but-powerful dry herb vape pens. In addition to being small, discreet, and super sleek, this vape offers multiple temperature options for a healthier, tastier high.
[$250; pax.com]
