14 Gifts Under $250 That Won’t Bankrupt You This Holiday Season

7. Pax 3 Get It

Give your favorite stoner the gift of health this holiday season. On the heels of the vaping epidemic, cannabis connoisseurs are ditching their oil pens for the better-for-you dry herb vape pens. They’ve probably been eyeing the Pax 3 for a while: It’s top-of-the-line among portable-but-powerful dry herb vape pens. In addition to being small, discreet, and super sleek, this vape offers multiple temperature options for a healthier, tastier high.

[$250; pax.com]

