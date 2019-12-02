14 Gifts Under $250 That Won’t Bankrupt You This Holiday Season

8. Smartwool Anchorline Shirt Jacket Get It

Everyone loves a lumberjack plaid—but they’ll love this one from Smartwool the most. While it looks like a shirt, this piece is made with 80 percent merino wool so it can battle some serious cold—like a light jacket. The classic look stands its ground all snapped up, while the relaxed fit leaves room for you to wear this flannel open over a lighter tee.

[$180; smartwool.com]

