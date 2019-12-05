15 Great Gift Ideas: The Men’s Journal Gadget Gift Guide

Bose SoundLink Around Ear Wireless Headphones II GET IT!

Everyone needs a pair of headphones to listen to their music on the go. With this pair from Bose, it will sound like you are in a music studio the entire time. Clean, crisp audio that will keep the outside world at bay so you just have the music to contend with. And that is a great gift.

Get It: Pick up the Bose SoundLink Around Ear Wireless Headphones II ($179; was $229) at Amazon

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!