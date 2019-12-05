15 Great Gift Ideas: The Men’s Journal Gadget Gift Guide

iRobot Roomba 670 Robot Vacuum GET IT!

Who really likes to clean up their home? No one. It’s a necessity but that doesn’t mean it is fun at all. And you can’t do it all the time. Life is too busy like that. Keep the home of a loved one cleaner with this Roomba Vacuum that will help keep the home clean even when no one is home. That’s pretty convenient and who doesn’t want to make cleaning easier?

Get It: Pick up the iRobot Roomba 670 Robot Vacuum ($197; was $330) at Walmart

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!