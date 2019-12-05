15 Great Gift Ideas: The Men’s Journal Gadget Gift Guide

Mophie Wireless Charge Pad GET IT!

Something nice and affordable. Nothing to break the bank. A nice, easy to use charge pad that eliminates the need to use wires anymore. Just place your Qi-enabled Apple device down on it and get a quick charge. What more can you ask for?

Get It: Pick up the Mophie Wireless Charge Pad ($20; was $57) at Amazon

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

Check out some of our other great Gift Guides below

Gift Guide 2019: Movies and Streaming

22 Amazing Gift Items For The Gamer In Your Life

Gift Guide 2019: Stocking Stuffers

Gift Guide 2019: Men’s Journal – 15 Products Guys Love

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!