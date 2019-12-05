15 Great Gift Ideas: The Men’s Journal Gadget Gift Guide

Nintendo Switch Bundle GET IT!

For men of a certain age, Nintendo has a special place in their hearts. And Nintendo has lasted a long time because it keeps working that Super Mario magic on kids. So for certain adults or kids in your life, this Nintendo Switch Bundle will make a great gift. Great because it’s fun in the home but it can also be played on the road. Who doesn’t want to play Mario on a commute?

Get It: Pick up the Nintendo Switch Bundle ($299) at Walmart

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!