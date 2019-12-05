15 Great Gift Ideas: The Men’s Journal Gadget Gift Guide

Sony a5100 16-50mm Interchangeable Lens Camera GET IT!

Got someone in your life that likes to document their lives with photographs? A real shutterbug? Get them a new camera that will make the photos they take on their phone look like they were taken on a camera from the late 1800’s. This Sony Camera is a looker and will deliver some truly stunning photos for a pretty good price.

Get It: Pick up the Sony a5100 16-50mm Interchangeable Lens Camera ($398; was $598) at Amazon

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!