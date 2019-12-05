15 Great Gift Ideas: The Men’s Journal Gadget Gift Guide

Tushy Classic GET IT!

Every home should have a bidet. It’s wild that this country hasn’t made the bidet a widespread feature in every bathroom in every home. So it would be a great gift to make the bathroom experience a lot more cleanly with this bidet from Tushy. Installation is really easy and will make going to the bathroom much more enjoyable. Who wouldn’t want that ease in their life?

Get It: Pick up the Tushy Classic ($80; was $100) at Tushy

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!