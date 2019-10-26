15 Last-Minute Thanksgiving Host Gifts Everyone Will Love

Baykeeper IPA Get It

For the environmentally conscious beer aficionado, this San Francisco-style IPA is a winner. The new beer supports San Francisco Baykeeper, a nonprofit that works to help the San Francisco Bay ecosystem. We like this fruit-forward brew as a fresh, crisp accompaniment to Thanksgiving dessert—or as a hair of the dog come Friday.

[$11 for a six-pack; anchorbrewing.com to find Anchor brews near you]

